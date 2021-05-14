Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.
Moog stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.95. 95,285 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.
Moog Company Profile
