Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Moog stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.95. 95,285 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

