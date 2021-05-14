Morgan Stanley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $24.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

