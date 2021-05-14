Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $312.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $287.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.97.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 81,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.