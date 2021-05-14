Morgan Stanley Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

IP stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

