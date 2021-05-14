Morgan Stanley Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $64.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.95.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.