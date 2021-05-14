Morgan Stanley Increases Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $7.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 1,421.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 414,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 66.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

