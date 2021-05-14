Morgan Stanley Increases The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $29.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

