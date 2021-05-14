Morgan Stanley Lowers The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $30.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE AES opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The AES has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 758,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 118,058 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in The AES by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

