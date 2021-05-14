Morgan Stanley Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

