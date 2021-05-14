Morgan Stanley Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 18,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.