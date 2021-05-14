Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $501,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $13,693,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 286.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,556,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 1,153,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

