Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.