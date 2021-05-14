Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $35.75. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

