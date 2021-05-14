Morgan Stanley Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $125.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

BAND opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

