Morgan Stanley Upgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Equal Weight

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.