Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 1,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 342,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $523,113.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

