Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

