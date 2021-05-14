Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises about 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

