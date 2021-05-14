Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 357,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $58.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.