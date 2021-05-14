Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.66. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.