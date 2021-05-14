Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

