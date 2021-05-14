MRJ Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for about 3.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.64. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.