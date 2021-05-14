Nancy Hawthorne Sells 3,798 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $598.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

