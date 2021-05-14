Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

