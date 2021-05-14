Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.16, but opened at $90.57. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2,175 shares changing hands.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

