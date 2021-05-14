National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CWX has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

TSE:CWX opened at C$8.72 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.