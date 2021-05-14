National Bank Financial Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$45.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.75.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

