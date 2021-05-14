National Bank Financial Increases Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.52. 355,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,667. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.24. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.59.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

