National Bank Financial Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$16.84 and a 1 year high of C$23.54.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

