National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 112,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $175,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 87.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

