National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70 on June 1st

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKSH. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

