National Bankshares Lowers Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.12.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

