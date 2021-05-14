National Bankshares Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

