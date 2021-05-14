National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG opened at $64.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

