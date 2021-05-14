NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

LON NWG opened at GBX 189.30 ($2.47) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of £21.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). Insiders purchased 95,234 shares of company stock worth $18,761,208 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

