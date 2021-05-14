NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $171.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.76 or 0.00011337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00333425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,909,857 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

