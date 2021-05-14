Needham & Company LLC Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $43.41. 403,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.