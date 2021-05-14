Needham & Company LLC Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,009,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

