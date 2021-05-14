NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

Shares of NGMS traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 12,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,785. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

