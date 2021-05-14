Nerve Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.89 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $142.89 million and $683,935.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00093140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.48 or 0.01200623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00067656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00114448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00064014 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

