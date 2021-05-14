NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

