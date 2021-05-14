Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLST stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Netlist alerts:

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.