Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

