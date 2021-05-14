Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NBIX stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

