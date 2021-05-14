Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.
NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.
NBIX stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
