Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.