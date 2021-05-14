Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $217.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

NYSE NVRO opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

