New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director John J. Mack Acquires 24,000 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

