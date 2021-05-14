New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.83)-(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $709-711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.87 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.