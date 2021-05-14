New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $59.34. 55,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.