New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

